Bank of America Downgrades Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to Underperform

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

NYSE:VSH opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.32.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $640.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 975.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 54,695.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

