Barclays Analysts Give Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) a €28.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.96 ($36.42).

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) stock opened at €26.11 ($30.72) on Thursday. Vivendi SA has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($29.26). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.61.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

