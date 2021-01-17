Barclays Increases Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Price Target to $40.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of AUB stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 239,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $37.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.63 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 1,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $32,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,247.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $260,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

