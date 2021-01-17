Barclays Increases Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $76.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of Herc stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Herc has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $71.84.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.52. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 240,126 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Herc by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Herc by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Herc by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,268,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.