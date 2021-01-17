Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of UTZ traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.49. 460,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,883. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. As a group, analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $37,590,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at about $19,414,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $13,760,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

