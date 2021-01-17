Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of TomTom in a report on Wednesday.

TomTom stock remained flat at $$10.31 during trading hours on Thursday. TomTom has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.81 million for the quarter.

TomTom

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

