Barclays Reiterates €15.50 Price Target for AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA)

Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.75 ($15.00).

AIXA opened at €14.53 ($17.09) on Thursday. AIXTRON SE has a 1-year low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 1-year high of €14.94 ($17.57). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 75.31.

About AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F)

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

