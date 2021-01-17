Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATLKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $56.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

