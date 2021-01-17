Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given a $36.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) received a $36.00 price objective from Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 55.57% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

GOLD has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.37.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Alleghany Corp DE grew its position in Barrick Gold by 174.2% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,005,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after buying an additional 3,180,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 82.0% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,015,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,101,000 after buying an additional 2,710,126 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 135.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,350,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,635,000 after buying an additional 2,500,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,910,000 after buying an additional 1,438,605 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Barrick Gold by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,669,000 after buying an additional 1,232,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.