Baystate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.5% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after acquiring an additional 933,976 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,626,000 after purchasing an additional 864,547 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,620,000 after purchasing an additional 949,327 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,670,000 after purchasing an additional 313,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $161.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

