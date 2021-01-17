Beaxy Trading Down 12.9% This Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $941,969.42 and approximately $843.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00063137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.28 or 0.00524798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.33 or 0.04071724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013262 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016576 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 coins. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.