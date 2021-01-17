Beer Money (BEER) Trading Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $370,903.04 and $7,211.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money token can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00063183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.43 or 0.00521668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00043594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.56 or 0.04041428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013243 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars.

