Benjamin E. Huston Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total value of $2,982,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,662 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,701.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $287.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $302.46.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,380,000 after acquiring an additional 396,644 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 23.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,311,000 after buying an additional 366,809 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,920,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 3,385.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 149,963 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 45.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,388,000 after buying an additional 136,524 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

