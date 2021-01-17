Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,817. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

