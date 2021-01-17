Berenberg Bank Raises CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) (LON:CLI) Price Target to GBX 275

CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) (LON:CLI) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CLI stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £900.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 206.21. CLS Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 290.50 ($3.80).

About CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments.

