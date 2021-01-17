Berenberg Bank Upgrades PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $165.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an inline rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.42.

NYSE PPG traded down $3.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.04. 2,938,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

