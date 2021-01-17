Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $61.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.40.

Several analysts have commented on BERY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,948,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 114.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.96. 720,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

