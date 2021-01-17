Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Bexil Co. (OTCMKTS:BXLC) traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 46 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94.

About Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC)

Bexil Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management and securities trading activities in the United States. Bexil Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

