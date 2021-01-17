BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Short Interest Update

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 923,900 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 10.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,617. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $393.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.60.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

