Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) PT Raised to $31.00 at HC Wainwright

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 609,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,137. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,910.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $976,613 in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

