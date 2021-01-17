Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) (LON:BVXP) Sets New 12-Month High at $4,500.00

Shares of Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) (LON:BVXP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,500 ($58.79) and last traded at GBX 4,472 ($58.43), with a volume of 2565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,380 ($57.22).

The stock has a market capitalization of £230.77 million and a PE ratio of 32.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,186.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,143.18.

Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) Company Profile (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

