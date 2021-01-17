Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Trading Down 5.8%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 508,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,611,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86.

About Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

