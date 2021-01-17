Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading Down 44.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 44.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $847,803.86 and $28.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

