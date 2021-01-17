Bitcoin Gold Trading 9% Lower This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $12.40 or 0.00034515 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $217.22 million and $27.98 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.84 or 0.00288963 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00083472 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 263.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000058 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

