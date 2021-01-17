Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading Up 0% This Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,477.54 and $7.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,502.37 or 0.99924525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00023615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000215 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011220 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

