BitWhite (BTW) Price Hits $0.0013

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. BitWhite has a market cap of $48,608.21 and approximately $83,396.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitWhite has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org.

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

