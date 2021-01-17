Bitzeny Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 72.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 55.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $54,134.54 and $144.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.83 or 0.00399079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

