BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.33

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and traded as high as $13.38. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 28,234 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 37.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 38.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

