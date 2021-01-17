BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.40

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and traded as high as $14.49. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 1,944 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT)

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

