BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.58

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and traded as high as $16.96. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 32,498 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

