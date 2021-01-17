BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $715.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $709.00 to $715.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLK. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BLK opened at $727.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $716.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $874,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

