Blockburn (BURN) Price Up 99.6% This Week

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Blockburn has a market capitalization of $21,226.71 and approximately $211.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockburn has traded up 99.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockburn coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00104933 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000850 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00329872 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013780 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Blockburn Coin Profile

Blockburn (BURN) is a coin. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,977,738,958 coins and its circulating supply is 1,767,738,958 coins. The Reddit community for Blockburn is https://reddit.com/