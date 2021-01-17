Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.60 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APRN. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of APRN stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $97.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -3.23.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $44,618.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,305,912.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,260 shares of company stock worth $124,272. Insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Blue Apron by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Blue Apron by 16.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

