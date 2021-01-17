BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) Trading Down 3%

Shares of BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) dropped 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.58 and last traded at $70.58. Approximately 46,514 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 45,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueStar Israel Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.