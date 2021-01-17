BMO Capital Markets Boosts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$5.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CJR.B. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -1.63. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$1.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.41.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

