BMO Capital Markets Boosts GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target to $3.10

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $2.40 to $3.10 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on GoGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

GLGDF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,975. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.