BMO Capital Markets Cuts Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target to C$26.00

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark upped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.94.

Shares of SJR.B stock opened at C$22.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.51. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of C$17.77 and a 1-year high of C$26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.40 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 89.91%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

