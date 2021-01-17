BMO Capital Markets Increases Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target to $7.50

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ORLA. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Orla Mining from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Orla Mining stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

