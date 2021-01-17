BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) (LON:BREI) Shares Gap Up to $61.40

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) (LON:BREI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.40, but opened at $63.80. BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 169,484 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £147.56 million and a P/E ratio of 47.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L)’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

About BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) (LON:BREI)

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

