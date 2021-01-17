Boenning Scattergood Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Boenning Scattergood restated their neutral rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

OCFC stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.98.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

