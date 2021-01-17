Bogart Wealth LLC Has $5.81 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.1% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $127.14 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

