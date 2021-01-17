Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DNB Markets lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average is $60.88. Boliden AB has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $77.75.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

