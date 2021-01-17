Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 62,667 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.88% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 155.1% during the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 167,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 102,105 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after acquiring an additional 63,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 58,271 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 43,877 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $814.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WASH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.