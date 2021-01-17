Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $13.12 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $32,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Insiders sold 266,434 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,339 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.65. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

