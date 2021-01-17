Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $16.63 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,139 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,208,000 after purchasing an additional 362,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $58,506,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 78.7% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 667,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,930,000 after purchasing an additional 294,130 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Shares of HON opened at $205.97 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.62.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

