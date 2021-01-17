Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $7.19 Million Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.82% of German American Bancorp worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,197,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,661,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $920.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.76.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GABC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

