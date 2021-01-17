Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

