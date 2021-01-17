Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 38,323 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,323 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 877,870 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 123.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after acquiring an additional 753,285 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,433,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,859,000 after acquiring an additional 710,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $20,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

XOM opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.