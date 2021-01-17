Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $362.16 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.61 and a 200-day moving average of $355.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

