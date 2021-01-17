Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 126.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,925,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,500,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,718,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,489,000 after acquiring an additional 131,558 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.92.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $220.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.51. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $246.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

